Thousands evacuated in Florida ahead of Helene's arrival

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 25 de septiembre, 2024

Authorities in Florida have ordered the forced evacuation of thousands of residents in the face of Helene's imminent arrival. The tropical storm continues to gather strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane next Thursday in the Sunshine State, in areas already hard hit by recent hurricanes.

According to predictions so far, Helene will continue to pick up strength rapidly as it moves northward across the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center noted that winds could reach 120 mph in the next 36 hours, which means Helene would have become a Category 3 hurricane. However, some experts say it could reach Level 4 with winds between 130 and 156 mph.

Strongest storm in the country in more than a year

Landfall is expected late Thursday in the Big Bend region, an area hard hit by the passage of recent storms. The National Hurricane Center warns that Helene threatens to become the strongest storm to hit the U.S. in more than a year. Its passage will mark the fourth hurricane on national territory so far this year and the fifth to hit Florida since 2022.

Last Tuesday, Governor Ron de Santis declared a state of Emergency in 61 of Florida's 67 counties.