Hurricane 'Helene' puts more than 80 million people on alert

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

Officials reported that Hurricane 'Helene' will continue to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico this Thursday. It is currently a Category 2 storm.

"Helene becomes a Category 2 hurricane with significant additional strengthening expected before landfall in Florida. Preparations to protect life and property Should be rushed to completion," the National Weather Service posted on its X social media account.

“Hurricane Helene will continue to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf today,” the Weather Service added.

In addition, it is forecast to become a ferocious Category 4 storm over the next 24 hours, the Weather Channel explained.

"Helene is becoming more dangerous with the 5 p.m. ET advisory showing the storm making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane," the Weather Channel said on its X account.

Similarly, the National Weather Service announced that Tampa Bay is at risk of a damaging storm surge with 4 to 7 feet of flooding forecast over normally dry land.

Florida authorities ordered thousands of residents to evacuate on Wednesday due to the arrival of Hurricane Helene. On Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 61 of Florida's 67 counties.

"Stay tuned to local and state emergency recommendations and alerts. Get preparations in place now for the storm and heed evacuation directives, if issued, from local officials,” the governor said.