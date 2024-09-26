Hurricane 'Helene' puts more than 80 million people on alert
Florida authorities ordered thousands of residents to evacuate as of Wednesday due to Helene's imminent arrival. Last Tuesday, Governor Ron SeSantis declared a state of emergency in 61 of Florida's 67 counties.
Officials reported that Hurricane 'Helene' will continue to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico this Thursday. It is currently a Category 2 storm.
"Helene becomes a Category 2 hurricane with significant additional strengthening expected before landfall in Florida. Preparations to protect life and property Should be rushed to completion," the National Weather Service posted on its X social media account.
“Hurricane Helene will continue to strengthen as it crosses the Gulf today,” the Weather Service added.
Hurricane #Helene Advisory 12A: Helene Becomes a Category 2 Hurricane With Significant Additional Strengthening Expected Before Landfall in Florida. Preparations to Protect Life and Property Should Be Rushed To Completion.
In addition, it is forecast to become a ferocious Category 4 storm over the next 24 hours, the Weather Channel explained.
"Helene is becoming more dangerous with the 5 p.m. ET advisory showing the storm making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane," the Weather Channel said on its X account.
Similarly, the National Weather Service announced that Tampa Bay is at risk of a damaging storm surge with 4 to 7 feet of flooding forecast over normally dry land.
"Stay tuned to local and state emergency recommendations and alerts. Get preparations in place now for the storm and heed evacuation directives, if issued, from local officials,” the governor said.
">
Tropical Storm Helene, now formed, is projected to intensify. As always, Florida will prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
We already have nearly 18,000 linemen staged (and more en route), and are ready with search and rescue and roadway clearing crews.
Stay tuned to…