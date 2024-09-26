Dallas: Officer killed, partner blinded in targeted attack

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

Texas police officer Karissa David was blinded after being injured in a police operation related to the selective killing of fellow officer Darron Burks.

The preliminary investigation determined that Officer Darron Burks arrived at the scene and parked near the front entrance of a building. The subject, identified as Corey Cobb-Bey, approached Officer Burks and spoke with him briefly through the driver's side window while apparently recording the encounter with a cell phone.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun and killed Officer Burks while he was seated in his vehicle.

The police report detailed that "At this point – a police dispatcher noticed an unusual transmission from Officer Burks radio – the dispatcher attempts to contact Officer Burks – who does not respond."

At that point, several officers were dispatched to check on Burks. Meanwhile, the suspect returned to his vehicle, pulled out a shotgun, returned to Officer Burks' vehicle and placed the shotgun on the roof.

Corporal Jamie Farmer then arrived on the scene and the suspect immediately fired a handgun at Officer Farmer and struck Farmer in the leg.

The police report stated that "Senior Corporal Karissa David arrived and positioned her squad car at the entrance of the parking lot. The suspect ran towards Officer David and shot at her multiple times as she exited her vehicle." David was shot in the face.

In the meantime, more backup arrived and after a chase, Corey Cobb-Bey was killed by police.

"Senior Corporal Farmer was treated and released from the hospital today, and Senior Corporal David remains in critical but stable condition. At this time, the investigation has determined the shooting is premeditated, with Detectives finding and collecting evidence on social media," the police report highlighted.

Karissa David's family reported that she was left blinded. They have since created a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical care.

"On behalf of our entire family, I want to say thank you for your prayers for Karissa, her parents, Josh, extended family, the entire Dallas Police Department, and the other families impacted by this senseless tragedy. We believe in a miracle-working God!" the family posted on the fundraising site.