NY squatting crisis: Kathy Hochul strips squatters of tenant protections

The governor emphasized that "squatters do not have the rights of tenants." State lawmakers say the measure makes it easier for police to intervene in squatting cases.

Squatters are officially excluded from tenant protections under New York state law.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a part of the 2025 budget agreement that addresses "the housing crisis" that the state is currently experiencing. In the new text, "includes historic protections for tenants and homeowners" and "reinforce[s] existing law to make clear that squatters are not tenants."

According to state lawmakers, who recently passed a bill to criminalize this type of trespassing, a "squatter" is defined as someone who resides or stays on a property without the permission of its owner. The new measures will make it easier for police to intervene in such cases. They will also save homeowners months of legal trials.

'Squatters do not have the rights of tenants'

Hochul stated, "Squatters do not have the rights of tenants, that is firm," and assured that now squatters "can be prosecuted and there will be consequences, so that is the message that should go out there":

We put them into state law because it makes sense ... I thank you [the media] for your reporting that puts a spotlight on the fact that there are people illegally in other peoples' homes and creating havoc so we needed to make sure our budget, the laws we introduced just last week, would address this crisis.

New York homeowner arrested for trying to combat squatting

The squatting crisis in New York has worsened in recent months. A video that went viral on social media, recorded by ABC7, highlights a dispute between homeowner Adele Andaloro and several squatters who occupied a home she inherited from her parents, valued at over $1 million.

The owner of the home was arrested by police after trying to evict the invaders. They occupied the house after the death of Andaloro's parents, changed the locks and claim that they carried out maintenance tasks in the house, for which they have invoices. However, they lack any type of contract that defines them as tenants.