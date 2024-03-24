Nicolás Maduro's regime prevents the registration of Corina Yoris, Maria Corina Machado's representative for the 'elections'

Although the nomination period has already begun, the National Electoral Council, controlled by the dictatorship, has not allowed the new opposition representative to register.

The Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, publicly condemned that the National Electoral Council (CNE), controlled by the Nicolás Maduro regime, is trying to prevent Corina Yoris' registration as a candidate for the illegitimate presidential elections that are scheduled for July.

Machado used social media to warn that the Venezuelan dictatorship is carrying out a "maneuver" to prevent Yoris from becoming "the candidate of the entire democratic unity of Venezuela."

Alerto a los venezolanos y al mundo de la maniobra en marcha para impedir la inscripción en el CNE de la candidata de toda la unidad democrática de Venezuela, Corina Yoris. — María Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) March 23, 2024

The opposition political parties that support Yoris as a candidate explained that more than 72 hours have passed since the application period began. However, the CNE still has not given Yoris access to run.

"We ask for maximum attention from public opinion and the international community in the face of this worrying situation, which we hope will be resolved immediately," said the Voluntad Popular party.

🚨 ATENCIÓN: A esta hora del sábado, 23 de marzo, y tras cerca de 72 horas del inicio del proceso postulación de candidaturas presidenciales, denunciamos que el sistema del CNE aún NO ha otorgado las claves de validación para que los responsables de las tarjetas MUD y UNT… — Voluntad Popular (@VoluntadPopular) March 23, 2024

Corina Yoris, the new representative of the opposition for the "elections"

This situation arose after Machado, who emerged as Nicolás Maduro's main rival at the polls, announced the decision to nominate Yoris as the new opposition representative due to her illegal disqualification by the Maduro regime.

María Corina Machado assured that the decision to nominate Yoris arose from a consensus among the unitary opposition forces to confront the obstacles imposed by the regime. Venezuela's main anti-Chavista coalition's nomination of Yoris is seen as a strategic step to maintain the opposition's participation in the electoral process.