Chinese ship suspected of sabotaging submarine cables in Baltic Sea investigated

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Two telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea were damaged within 48 hours, raising suspicions that it is Russian sabotage.

The C-Lion1, a 730-mile-long undersea cable connecting Finland and Germany across the Baltic Sea was severed on Monday, per its operator, Finnish technology group Cinia.

Meanwhile, The Telegraph noted that a Chinese ship is being investigated for the incident. It was learned that the ship was traveling from Russia to Egypt, across the Baltic Sea when the C-Lion1 fiber optic cable and another cable were severed.

"According to ship tracking data, Yi Peng 3, a Chinese-registered bulk carrier, passed close to the Swedish-Lithuanian and Finnish-German cables at the time both were mysteriously damaged on Sunday and Monday," the newspaper highlighted.

"The Yi Peng 3 is owned by Ningbo Yipeng Shipping, which owns only one other vessel and is based near Ningbo, an eastern Chinese port city. It was not immediately possible to reach the company for comment," it added.

Meanwhile, meeting in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen emphasized that European security is under threat.