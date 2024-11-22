Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, MLB MVPs

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

Shohei Ohtani is the new National League Most Valuable Player (MVP). The star of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the franchise with which he was crowned as this season's Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series champion, received his third distinction after the panel of journalists who bestow the award voted him unanimously.

"After recording the best offensive season of his career, which saw him become the first player to reach the 50-50 club, Ohtani won his third career BBWAA Most Valuable Player award Thursday, becoming the first full-time designated hitter to accomplish the feat," MLB reported in a communication.

"I wouldn't have been able to receive this award if it wasn't for my teammates," Ohtani said immediately upon hearing the news. "Obviously, I'm not going into the season trying to push myself to get the MVP award. The ultimate goal from the beginning was to win a World Series, which we were able to accomplish."

With this award, the Japanese player becomes the second in history to be named MVP of both the American League and the National League -the first was Frank Robinson. With the Los Angeles Angels, he received it in 2021 and 2023.

Ohtani will remember this year fondly. In addition to winning the World Series and National League MVP, he became the first player in history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in an MLB season.

Aaron Judge, American League MVP

The World Series pitted two of the best players of the moment - Ohtani and Aaron Judge - against each other, and both have been equally rewarded. Just as the Japanese received his league's award, the New York Yankees star was awarded the American League MVP.

And as in the case of Ohtani, the panel voted unanimously to award Judge, who adds his second American League MVP after the one achieved in 2022.

"I appreciate all the votes, all the support. Honestly, I wouldn't be in this position without my teammates, without all the coaches we've had this year. It's a blessing. I have to thank God every day for this opportunity to be here, to wear pinstripes and to do it in New York," Judge noted.