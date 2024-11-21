Russia attacks Ukraine with intercontinental ballistic missile, Kiev says

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

Russia attacked Ukraine with an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time since the conflict began in February 2022. The attack was the Kremlin's response after Kiev launched U.S. -ATACMS- and British -Storm Shadow- against their enemy and after Joe Biden authorized sending antipersonnel mines to its ally.

However, that intercontinental missile did not carry any nuclear warhead, a Ukrainian Army source told AFP.

"An intercontinental ballistic missile was fired from the Russian region of Astrakhan," that source said, while adding that it fell in an area near the city of Dnipro, damaging several infrastructures but causing no fatalities.

Vladimir Putin's government has not made any statement on the matter. However, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, assured that Russia will make "the maximum effort" to avoid a nuclear war.

In the same attack, Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses succeeded in shooting down six missiles, although none of them was an ICBM.

This attack demonstrates Russia's advanced weapons capability. An intercontinental ballistic missile is a type of weapon capable of carrying a capable nuclear payload inside that is launched against large targets, capable of causing massive destruction.