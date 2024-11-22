Texas: Abbott orders state agencies to divest of all Chinese assets

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

It is no secret that China has had its eye on the United States for years, whether for commercial interests or geopolitical disputes, making it a severe threat to the country. Despite this, there are personalities, such as Bill Gates (in this case from the private sector), who are willing to work with Xi Jinping's fraternally. But others, such as Greg Abbott (in his case, from the public sector), who are aware that the communist regime must be placated, no matter what.

That is why the Texas governor, who has long been doing his best to stop China’s advance, has pushed a new measure to protect the security and interests of the state and residents from the intentions of the communist regime.

This Thursday, Abbott sent a letter to all state agencies demanding they sell all assets based in Chinese territory or that are majority Chinese-owned in addition to banning the acquisition of new stakes.

"The safety of Texas and Texans is paramount. In furtherance of this objective, I am directing Texas investment entities to be prohibited from making new investments of state funds in China. To the extent they have any current investments in China, they are required to cancel them at the first available opportunity. Texas will defend and safeguard itself and our public treasury from any potential threats, including those posed by the CCP," the Texas governor explained.

In the same letter, Abbott reported that this week he has issued several executive orders to "protect Texans from coordinated harassment and coercion by the CCP," in addition to "protecting the state government from the possibility of access by hostile foreign nations attempting to infiltrate Texas and protecting Texas' critical infrastructure from threats posed by the People's Republic of China (PRC) and the CCP."

Measures incorporated in that executive order include "identifying and charging individuals suspected of crimes related to the exploitation of dissidents on behalf of any foreign government" and collaboration among all state entities to "assess incidents in which foreign governments extend their reach beyond their borders to intimidate Texans."

In addition, the state will focus its efforts on "uncovering and documenting individuals suspected of planning, attempting or carrying out acts of repression" and "allowing Texans to directly report any type of alleged act of oppression or coercion by PRC or CCP actors or other foreign adversaries" via iWatch Texas.