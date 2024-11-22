Winners and losers of the FIFA double matchday

Published by fútbol de primera Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

Andrés Cantor and the World Cup team analyze in this episode the FIFA double matchday, with a focus on the CONMEBOL South American Qualifiers and the participation of the U.S. team in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Brazil stumbled in their matches, making the table even more complicated. Who is the big winner? How does the World Cup look today?

The Fútbol de Primera panel members also discuss the performance of the United States and Mexico’s national team under coach Vasco Aguirre, who turned history around and eliminated Honduras.