US embassy in Kiev closes in the face of a 'potential significant air attack'

In a new sign of the escalation between Russia and Ukraine, the U.S. embassy in Kiev announced it would remain closed Wednesday after receiving "specific information of a potential significant air attack on November 20."

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed, and Embassy employees are being instructed to shelter in place," the diplomatic headquarters reported on its website. It also advised U.S. citizens to "be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced." According to local sources, sirens were activated several times during the night and early morning in the Ukrainian capital, which has been accustomed for almost two months to almost daily impacts.

The announcement by the U.S. embassy in Kiev comes hours after Russia claimed that Ukraine had used medium-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian territory for the first time. That weapon system has a range of up to 200 miles, allowing Ukrainian forces to affect the Kremlin's military infrastructure deep inside Russia. After years of reluctance, President Joe Biden authorized their use to attack Russian soil just two days ago. Ukraine was quick to seize the chance.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured after the attack that Russia would respond "accordingly." According to agencies present at the summit, the head of Russian diplomacy blamed the United States and the Biden administration for this new escalation.

At the same time, the Kremlin launched a mass production of bomb shelters and expanded its directive for the use of nuclear weapons. Nuclear weapons may now be used in response to conventional attacks against Russia. According to Russian state-owned news agency TASS, the new document governing the use of nuclear weapons also states that Moscow will consider as a "joint attack" any offensive by a nation without nuclear capabilities (such as Ukraine) with the "support" of "a nuclear power" (such as the United States).

US response

The White House called the expansion of Russian military doctrine "irresponsible rhetoric." "We are not surprised by Russia's announcement on updating its nuclear doctrine," said a National Security Council spokesman, recalling that for several weeks Moscow had given "signs of its intention."

Also in recent hours, Biden approved sending antipersonnel mines to Ukraine. In another reversal of his own policy of the last three years, government sources assure that the president authorized the use of these mines to help Ukraine to stop the advance of Russian troops.

According to experts and analysts, these decisions were made with an eye on Jan. 20, when Donald Trump will take office. Putin and Zelensky are both seeking to have the best possible trump cards when the Republican, who promised to put an end to the war, re-enters the White House.