After wrongly accusing Israel, Italy acknowledges that Hezbollah attacked a UN forces' position in Lebanon

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

Italy acknowledged on Tuesday that the Hezbollah terrorist group attacked a position of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in southern Lebanon. This came after Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto accused the Israeli Defense Forces of being responsible for the incident, as reported by Barron's.

Last week, the Italian minister claimed that an unexploded artillery shell struck a UNIFIL position and blamed Israel for the incident, which resulted in no serious injuries as no soldiers were present at the scene.

An Italian Defense Ministry source told AFP that Crosetto had "partial" information at the time of accusing Israel last week and that Hezbollah was actually responsible for the attack.

The IDF investigated the incident



Gideon Sa'ar, Israel's foreign minister, had promised his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani that the IDF would investigate the incident.

The investigation determined that Hezbollah was responsible for launching the projectile.

UNIFIL in the spotlight

While UNIFIL has reported an increase in attacks on its positions in southern Lebanon since the IDF began its ground incursion in early October, the fact remains that UN forces are not fulfilling their role of preventing Hezbollah terrorists from operating in the area and firing rockets and missiles at the Jewish state.

Furthermore, according to testimony from Hezbollah members during interrogations by Israeli forces, the terrorist group bribed UNIFIL personnel to allow them to use their positions in Lebanon to launch attacks on Israel, as reported by Israel Hayom last October.