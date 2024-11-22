Good Mexican victory

Published by fútbol de primera Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

The World Cup team details, step by step, what the double FIFA matchday was like for the Aztec national team. The team led by Vasco Aguirre was able to resolve the situation at home against the always tough Honduras coached by Reinaldo Rueda.

Mexico was far superior to its rival and closed the gap after losing at home. The home team won by a large margin and could have made the difference even bigger despite the circumstances.

Do the criticisms vanish with this thrashing?

Is this the current reality of the Mexican team?

