Trump's next National Security Advisor: "María Corina Machado remains a beacon of hope for Venezuelans"

Donald Trump's next National Security Advisor and current representative for Florida, Michael Waltz, said on his X account that Venezuela's opposition leader, María Corina Machado, is a symbol of hope that her country can become free again.

"María Corina Machado remains a beacon of hope for Venezuelans who rejected Maduro and his socialist authoritarianism," Waltz said.

The representative and next in charge of advising Trump on National Security was one of the sponsors of the Bolivar Act, approved this November 18 in the House of Representatives and which proposes to prohibit the US government from contracting or engaging in any business with individuals or companies that finance the regime of Nicolás Maduro.

"I’m proud the House passed my bill, the BOLIVAR Act, to block the federal government from doing business with anyone who has commercial ties to Maduro’s regime," Waltz added.

Just as the House passed the Bolivar Act this week, Waltz also released a statement on Venezuela in which he said: "Venezuela is in crisis due to the illegitimate, authoritarian rule and the Marxist policies of Nicolas Maduro and his Caracas cartel (...) Maduro and his cronies have mocked and ignored the electoral will of the Venezuelan people. Our policy must be based on solidarity with the brave activists (...) We must maintain existing sanctions against the regime and seek to expand sanctions..."

"There will be no tolerance [with Maduro]," he added.

María Corina Machado thanked in X the congressman for his support to the Venezuelan cause and recognized the value of his leadership.

"We look forward to continuing the fight for freedom in Venezuela, working together to achieve a swift transition to democracy," Machado said.

Given the appointments and some statements by officials and figures close to Trump, it is expected that the Republican's second administration will be similar to the first in terms of its approach to the Venezuelan regime. During his first four years, Trump applied a policy of "maximum pressure" against Maduro, sustained by strong oil sanctions, threats and deterrence.

Michael Waltz has not been the only high-profile and relevant Republican to refer to Machado after the November 5 elections. Florida Senator Rick Scott, who was Trump's circle's choice to lead the Senate Republican majority - but whose effort fizzled out after South Dakota Republican John Thune prevailed - recounted a call he had with the opposition leader.

"Had a great conversation with @MariaCorinaYA about our fight for a new day of freedom in Venezuela & updated her on the passage of my BOLIVAR Act in the House," he said.

"We’re already seeing signs that Maduro's days are numbered and I am proud to continue fighting in the U.S. Senate until we end his oppression," he added.

María Corina Machado this week in an interview with the New York Times referred to Donald Trump's triumph. The opposition leader recognized the opportunity that is opening up in the region with the president-elect, applauding his appointments - such as Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Waltz - and said that Trump has a great opportunity to achieve an important "victory" in foreign policy "in the very, very short term" regarding Venezuela.