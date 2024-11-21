Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de noviembre, 2024

A volcano located near Reykjavik, Iceland's capital, has erupted, marking the seventh magmatic activity to occur in the island nation in the past 12 months. The nearby town of Grindavik, just a few miles from the fissure, was evacuated for safety.

"An eruption started at Sundhnúksgígar, near Stóra Skógfell" on Wednesday night, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) reported, which broadcast the images live via social media.

Authorities are inspecting the affected area by air to learn the extent of the eruption. They have estimated the size of the fissure at about two miles in length, which has been varying over the hours.

At present, Iceland has more than 30 active volcanoes -a total of around 130-, which means that it changes the landscape every time one erupts.