Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend drops assault and defamation lawsuit against Marvel actor

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

Grace Jabbari withdrew a federal lawsuit against actor Jonathan Majors, who nearly a year ago was found guilty of two misdemeanors for assaulting Jabbari when they were dating. For that case, he avoided jail time, but was ordered to attend domestic violence therapy.

The British dancer sued the Marvel star again in March. He was removed from the franchise following the ruling against him, as Jabbari claimed she had suffered several more assaults than those adjudicated in the first case and accusing him of defamation for calling her a "liar" and claiming in an interview that he had "never put his hands on a woman" despite the conviction.

"All claims against Defendant ... are hereby dismissed with prejudice," read Thursday's court filing in New York, according to a report by NBC.

Majors' lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, asserted that Jabbari's backtracking had come as "no surprise." "Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari," she further stated in words to Deadline.