Scandinavian countries and Finland put their population on alert for a possible war with Russia

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 20 de noviembre, 2024

The governments of Scandinavian nations and Finland have called on their civilian populations to prepare for an eventual conflict with Russia. These warnings follow the latest escalation of the conflict between Russia and Western nations, sparked by the permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles against targets located in Russia.

In Sweden, for example, citizens are to receive a copy of an instruction manual with preparations and protocols in the event of an open conflict with Russia. Norwegians have also received a similar manual to the Swedes.

The Finnish government, which has a land border of more than 1,300 km with Russia, has also issued an updated version of these instructions, which is available on the internet.

The stance of the Scandinavian countries and Finland has changed over the past few years and has positioned itself more firmly with the Western bloc. Finland has progressively abandoned the non-aligned stance, in the same way as Sweden, who just over a year ago finally joined NATO after a long process that began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In the case of Denmark and Norway, their accession to the alliance predates this and they have been among the key pillars of NATO's northern front for years.

The manuals published by each government include lists of items to be stored in homes. They include food items with a long shelf life, such as canned beans, energy bars and pasta, and medicines, including iodine tablets in case of a nuclear accident.

Cold War manuals

A scenario of invasion and open warfare is not entirely new in these countries. In the case of Finland, there was already an open war with the Soviet Union, called the Winter War, between 1939 and 1940, during which Stalin aimed at the annexation of Finland, without success.

After World War II, the countries of the Scandinavian region and Finland designed a military structure focused on territorial defense. There was a fear of a possible invasion until the dissolution of the Soviet Union, a phenomenon that dissipated by the 1990s due to the modern trend of globalization.

New US military package for Ukraine The US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is in response to a shift in Russian battlefield tactics, with Moscow increasingly favoring infantry, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday.



"Their mechanized forces are no longer in the lead. They're advancing on foot so they can get close and do things that open the way for mechanized forces," Austin told reporters during a visit to Laos, a country long plagued by such weaponry.



The Ukrainians "need things that can help slow this effort on the part of the Russians," he added at a time when the advance of Russian troops is accelerating in eastern Ukraine.



According to Austin, the US-supplied mines will be "non-persistent," meaning they will be equipped with a self-destruct or self-deactivation device, which would theoretically limit risks to civilians.



So-called "non-persistent" anti-personnel mines can self-destruct or become inactive after losing their battery charge.

Xi calls for "more voices" to seek a "political solution" in Ukraine

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for "more voices committed to peace" to seek a "political solution" to the war in Ukraine during his visit to Brazil, according to Xinhua news agency.

The president made the call after meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, socialist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in Brasilia where he is on an official visit.