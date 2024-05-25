Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged "possession of soft drugs"

The 41-year-old rapper is on tour in Europe. The situation ended in a fine from the local authorities and they allowed him to continue on his way.

Nicki Minaj was arrested in Amsterdam for alleged possession of soft drugs. The tense situation occurred at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands and ended with a fine from the local authorities, who then allowed the artist to continue on her way to Manchester, where she will perform on May 28.

The 41-year-old rapper is currently on a world tour of different European countries, dubbed "Pink Friday 2 World," scheduled to take place on three continents. Minaj broadcast the situation on her Instagram account, where she was seen arguing with local authorities.

As she herself confirmed, drugs were found in her luggage, so "they took my suitcases without consent."

When they wanted to take her into a room to discuss the situation, the artist was blunt. "I'm not going to go in there. I need a lawyer to be present,” he replied.

After some discussion, it was decided that Minaj should be fined and allowed to continue to the United Kingdom, where she will perform at least five concerts in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Glasgow, and Manchester again.

"We have just released a 41-year-old American woman whom we detained this afternoon at Schiphol airport on suspicion of exporting soft drugs. The suspect has been fined after consulting with the Public Prosecutor's Office and can continue on her way," Dutch officials said.

This was not the only scandal that surrounded Minaj in recent months. Just a few months ago, she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, had to pay $500,000 to a German security guard for an alleged backstage beating that left him with a broken jaw.

The victim, Thomas Weidenmuller, claimed that Petty attacked him when he tried to defend a security guard in a fight with Minaj during a show in 2019.