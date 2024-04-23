New York judge rejects Attorney General Letitia James' attempt to challenge the validity of Trump's $175 million bail

The judge rejected questions about the company's financial capacity, which promised to comply with the sentence imposed on the former president.

A judge decided to uphold Donald Trump's $175 million bail sentence in the civil fraud case despite attempts by New York Attorney General Letitia James to overturn it.

James attempted to challenge the validity of the former president's bail, questioning Knight Insurance Company's payment capacity. This company agreed to meet the sum established by Judge Arthur Engoron. But the court rejected this attempt and confirmed bail in a hearing that lasted about an hour this Monday.

Despite this, the judge determined that the $175 million must be in cash, without the possibility of investment in funds or assets subject to fluctuations in value. Additionally, he ordered Knight Insurance Company to provide a monthly financial statement demonstrating the existence of the $175 million in cash, with any modifications to the agreement subject to court approval.

It should be noted that although the bail amount is considerably less than the initially established amount of $454 million, Trump's legal team continues to appeal Judge Arthur Engoron's sentence. Trump has reiterated in the past that he considers the sentence against him unfair: "It should be zero, I did nothing wrong!"

Trump's lawyer criticized the hearing as a waste of time and financial resources

After Monday's hearing, Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, expressed satisfaction with the ruling but lamented the process as a waste of time and money for taxpayers.

"The fact that we have two courts (...) being used against one man because they cannot beat him in the polls is a disgrace to the American judicial system. He should not have two teams of lawyers here today. He should not even be here today because he did nothing wrong. It is the epitome of a witch hunt,” said Habba, referring to the other judicial process that Trump faces due to the indictment of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 counts of alleged falsification of business records in the first degree.