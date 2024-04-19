Society

Nevada Supreme Court finds state's ban on 'ghost guns' constitutional

In 2021, a local parts manufacturer took the legislation to court, deeming it too ambiguous and contrary to the Second Amendment.

Un rifle de asalto y una pistola en un campo de entrenamiento de tiro. Imagen de archivo.
(Pexels)
JUAN PEñA
April 19, 2024
1 minute read

A Democratic law to regulate and ban "ghost guns" in Nevada will remain in force. This is what the state Supreme Court decided unanimously, thus reversing the ruling of a lower court.

In 2021, a handmade firearms parts manufacturing company brought the state law to court due to the ambiguity of certain terms used by legislators. Whistleblower Polymer80 is one of the largest producers of ghost gun parts in the country.

Ghost guns are those that have not been produced by a recognized manufacturer using conventional means. Instead they are, in many cases, 3D printed pieces made by individuals by hand in their own homes. For this reason, these firearms do not usually have registration numbers, meaning they cannot be tracked by the government and are practically invisible to authorities.

Ghost guns are in the crosshairs of Democratic lawmakers, as was the case with Nevada's 2021 state law. In that year, Polymer80 challenged 2021 legislation that prohibited the possession, purchase, transportation or receipt of any unfinished firearm frame or receiver, or the assembly of any firearm that did not have a serial number printed on it, a law that would effectively shut down a major component of Polymer80's business in the state.

Initially, a Lyon County court ruled in favor of Polymer80. The ruling concluded that the law "did not explain key terms or notify ordinary individuals precisely when raw materials would become an unfinished frame or receiver. The district court also concluded that the definition enabled arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement."

However, the Supreme Court firmly backed the state law, ensuring that the legal text was sufficiently clear regarding definitions in the context of firearms production.

Topics:

Recommendation

Emergenica

DHS had warned that emergency services were in the crosshairs of cyberattacks days before the outages

Captura de pantalla de las cámaras de seguridad de

Texas: Charges dropped against teen who shot gas station employee to death after stealing bag of chips

Dickey Betts, guitarrista de los Allman Brothers

Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts dies at 80

Eric Adams

Without mentioning antisemitism, Eric Adams condemned the anti-Israel student protest at Columbia: "They have no right to violate university policies"

La Administración Biden enfrenta críticas por vender partes del muro fronterizo

Fugitive immigrants enter the country illegally without getting caught by authorities thanks to the help of human traffickers

Dibujo de cómo podría haber sido un "Ichthyosaur", el reptil marino más grande sobre la Tierra.

An 11-year-old girl finds the bone of what could be the largest known marine reptile

Los duques de Sussex, el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle. Imagen de archivo.

Prince Harry's official residence is now in the United States

Tragedia en Maui: más de 1.000 desaparecidos y cientos de víctimas sin identificar (Cordon Press)

Firefighters point to lack of preparation, communication failures and extreme weather for devastating Maui fire

Idaho murders: Lead defendant Bryan Kohberger presents alibi to court