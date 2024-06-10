Society

Most Hispanics would support a national program to deport illegal aliens

57% of Latinos expressed their agreement that security forces should be empowered to stop illegal immigration.

Herika Martinez / AFP
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 10, 2024
At least 69% of registered voters would support a national program to deport illegal aliens from the United States. In the case of Hispanics in the country, more than 52% would also agree with this initiative. The data corresponds to a survey conducted by CBS News/YouGov.

Likewise, Hispanics said they agree with the recent policy promoted by Joe Biden to partially suspend the processing of asylum applications at the border between the United States and Mexico. 69% of Hispanics indicated they agree with the measure. 

Additionally, 57% of Hispanics expressed their agreement that security forces should be empowered to identify which people are U.S. citizens and which are undocumented. Furthermore, 65% of Hispanics surveyed said they have greater confidence in Donald Trump than in Joe Biden to address the border crisis.

Meanwhile, the majority of both Republicans (88%) and independents (60%) would support a large-scale deportation effort, as would a substantial minority of Democrats (38%). The majority of voters explained that the issues they take into account when voting are crime, democracy, the economy and immigration.

The position of Hispanics on immigration has been changing. More and more people agree with applying more severe measures to stop the entry of undocumented immigrants. In April, an Axios-Ipsos Latina survey in association with Noticias Telemundo, explained that the percentage of Latinos who say they support the construction and deportation of all undocumented immigrants has increased at least 10 points since 2021.

The study explained that 42% of Latino adults surveyed said they support building a wall or fence along the entire border between the United States and Mexico. That's a 12-point jump from December 2021. Additionally, 64% of Latinos said they support giving the president the authority to close the borders if there are too many immigrants trying to enter the country.

