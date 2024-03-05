Miami Beach to implement curfews and restrict beach access for spring break

The city announced an increased police presence throughout the month of March. Police officers will operate on extended schedules.

The city of Miami Beach, Fla., informed that this year it will take stricter measures for visitors during spring break. The city wants to avoid situations like last year's, which led authorities to declare a state of emergency after two shootings during the popular vacation week.

2023 was the third consecutive year in which emergency measures had to be put in place to contain uncontrolled crowds.

"Expect curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence," wrote the city on its official website.

Likewise, the city recalled that "many short-term rentals, including those purchased on Airbnb and VRBO, booked for a time period of less than six months and one day are illegal in the City of Miami Beach. Fines range from $1,000 per day/per violation for the first violation to $5,000 per day/per violation for repeat violations".

Effective January 1, 2023, the City of Miami Beach has banned cigarette smoking and other tobacco products from public beaches and parks as per Ordinance 2022-4509. Fines range from $100 - $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

In this regard, it also announced that a parking protocol will be created during March:

The nonresident towing rate will be $516 — double the normal rate — plus a $30 administrative fee for vehicles towed in South Beach within the boundaries of 23 Street and Dade Boulevard on the north (including properties fronting the north side of 23 Street or Dade Boulevard), Government Cut on the south, Biscayne Bay on the west, and the Atlantic Ocean on the east.

The city posted a video showing the situations experienced in previous years and stated that the authorities will work to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in 2024.

'Police presence throughout the month of March'

"Residents, business owners and visitors can expect a heightened police presence throughout the month of March. MBPD will operate with extended hours and augmented staffing, using an enhanced Alpha/Bravo scheduling configuration to deploy more officers during peak days and times," explained the city.

"Uniformed officers will proactively patrol in vehicles, on ATVs, bicycles and on foot. Additionally, in a continued collaborative effort with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, MBPD’s Marine Patrol will enforce all applicable laws along the City's waterways," added.