Marcello Gandini, legendary car designer, dies at age 85

The cause of death was not disclosed. He died in Turin, Italy.

Marcello Gandini, renowned designer of the Lamborghini Countach, Lancia Stratos and Citroën BX, died at the age of 85. The information was confirmed by Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Marcello Gandini, the celebrated designer, died suddenly today March 13 in Rivoli (Turin) at the age of 85. He was for having designed some of the most innovative Italian cars from the 1960s onwards," the media outlet reported.

Gandini, who took over the role of Giorgetto Giugiaro at Bertone, was the creator of some of iconic sports cars from the 1960s and 1970s. These include the renowned Lamborghini Miura, Alfa Romeo Montreal, Lancia Stratos, Fiat X1/9, Lamborghini Countach and the Lamborghini Diablo.

In addition, as Autocar.com recalls, "some of the most popular cars of the past half-century came from his studio, including the original BMW 5 Series, first Volkswagen Polo, Fiat 132, Renault 5 Turbo and Citroën BX."

He broke from convention with a series of more rounded and outlandish designs in the 1990s after leaving Bertone and designed models for brands including Nissan and Perodua.