Society

Marcello Gandini, legendary car designer, dies at age 85

The cause of death was not disclosed. He died in Turin, Italy.

Marcello Gandini durante una entrevista |
Marcello Gandini durante una entrevista | Captura Auto X Marcas
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
March 13, 2024
Less than a minute

Marcello Gandini, renowned designer of the Lamborghini Countach, Lancia Stratos and Citroën BX, died at the age of 85. The information was confirmed by Italian outlet Il Sole 24 Ore.

"Marcello Gandini, the celebrated designer, died suddenly today March 13 in Rivoli (Turin) at the age of 85. He was for having designed some of the most innovative Italian cars from the 1960s onwards," the media outlet reported.

Gandini, who took over the role of Giorgetto Giugiaro at Bertone, was the creator of some of iconic sports cars from the 1960s and 1970s. These include the renowned Lamborghini Miura, Alfa Romeo Montreal, Lancia Stratos, Fiat X1/9, Lamborghini Countach and the Lamborghini Diablo.

In addition, as Autocar.com recalls, "some of the most popular cars of the past half-century came from his studio, including the original BMW 5 Series, first Volkswagen Polo, Fiat 132, Renault 5 Turbo and Citroën BX."

He broke from convention with a series of more rounded and outlandish designs in the 1990s after leaving Bertone and designed models for brands including Nissan and Perodua.

Topics:

Recommendation

TikTok, prohibido en la mayoría de estados, en los dispositivos federales y en la ciudad de Nueva York.

China says banning TikTok "would be like the United States shooting itself in the foot"

Roman Polanski y Emmanuelle Seigner en el Hipódromo de París Longchamp, en una imagen de archivo.

Roman Polanski, on civil trial in Los Angeles for alleged rape in 1973

Un agente de policía de Uvalde deposita fotos en la escuela en la que se produjo la masacre.

Uvalde Police Department Chief Resigns

Los miembros de la Guardia Nacional de Texas impiden el acceso a un conjunto de migrantes que buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos

Supreme Court extends pause of Texas law allowing law enforcement to arrest illegal immigrants

El fiscal general de Missouri ante los medios de comunicación | Captura

Missouri attorney general calls for teen who smashed a girl's head on the ground to be tried as an adult

Policía de Pittsburgh (Governor Tom Wolf / Flickr)

Pittsburgh Police reduce the number of active officers in the early morning

Imágenes sobre LGBT y las escuelas.

Florida: Law allows teachers and students to talk about sexual orientation in schools

Edificio de la sede de la empresa de aviación Boeing situado en

Former employee who testified against Boeing, John Barnett, found dead

Imagen de archivo de Eric Carmen en 1978. El integrante de la banda musical The Raspberries falleció el fin de semana del 9 de marzo de 2024, según anunció su esposa mediante un comunicado publicado en redes.

Eric Carmen, songwriter of the hit "All By Myself," dies at 74