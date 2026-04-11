Far-left organization's plan to 'topple' US pillars and spark political revolution unveiled

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de abril, 2026

Doing away with America's values. That's what the plan of a far-left activist group with ties to anti-ICE protests, Antifa and broader left-wing organizations is based on. The organization openly calls for a "political revolution" and radical reform of the U.S. system, including pressure on college campuses.

The information was learned from slides of a March 2026 meeting of Sunrise Movement members obtained by Defending Education. The document lays out a vision for "structurally changing the foundations of this country" in pursuit of "ecosocialism" and a "multiracial democracy."

In that regard, it was learned that the organization's slide presentation includes a timeline of actions and tactical escalation beginning with the "No Kings" event on March 28, 2026 and the May Day mass national non-cooperation strike and protest.

The organization's slides assert that in order to “get majority of society out in the streets and an explosion in voting, we need to repolarize society.” Which is defined as “fighting for hearts and minds – a rainbow coalition of the multiracial working class” that moves away from a “(corrupt) system” to a changed system with “more democracy.”

"Total dictatorship" or an "unstable democracy" The presentation used at the meeting describes three possible "scenarios" going forward: a "total dictatorship," an "unstable democracy" and "something else."



Within the section labeled "Total Dictatorship," the organization notes that “Trump steals the 2026 and/or 2028 elections,” the “military is fully under Trump’s control and he uses them to imprison and cut out his opposition from political power,” and that “freedom of speech is ended and speaking poorly of him and his billionaires is illegal” is possible.



The second scenario, called "Unstable Democracy," indicates that "“Democrats put up a serious fight, win the 2028 elections, but because of the dismantling of the Voter Rights Act, the Senate, and the Supreme Court, there isn’t a governing coalition.” It also includes that in a “2 party system, and without the ability to pass or implement big legislation, seesaw public opinion shifts against Democrats” and that “Authoritarians rise to power again.”



The third scenario, Defending Education explained, offers the organization’s desired outcome which is “mass noncooperation and huge electoral turnout removes Trump and his cronies from power,” there is “huge popular support for ending the billionaire 2 party system changes in our government,” and “we win good jobs, free healthcare and bright futures.”





On its website, Sunrise Movement lays out its radical left agenda. "What we do in the next ten years will determine the course of the next hundred. That's why we're building people power to take over the country, school by school, block by block, city by city, state by state, until we get the vision of our world everywhere," its page explains.

It further lays out its position against law enforcement:

"We oppose the ICE occupation of our cities because it is a self-defense of democracy and against the very enemies that are driving us headlong into the climate crisis. There is no path to meaningful climate action in a world where a president like Trump, bought by fossil fuels, has access to his own personal gestapo."