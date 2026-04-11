Eric Swalwell: Democrats call on him to drop out of California governor's race after being accused of sexual assault

Published by Alejandro Baños 11 de abril, 2026

Several prominent members of the Democratic Party urged Rep. Eric Swalwell to abandon the race to become California's next governor after being accused of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct.

One of them has been Hakeem Jeffries. The House minority leader issued a statement calling for an investigation into Swalwell, whom he called on to give up his aspirations.

"Following the incredibly disturbing sexual assault accusations against Congressman Eric Swalwell, we call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor," Jeffries said.

"This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously," the House Minority Leader added.

Jeffries' words were echoed by Rep. Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) reposting her party colleague's statement, as did Rep. Pete Aguilar, who called on Swalwell to withdraw from the race.

"I'm calling on Rep. Swalwell to immediately end his campaign to be California’s Governor," Aguilar wrote in a post on social media. "The incredibly serious and disturbing allegations against him must be investigated fully. I commend the women who have come forward. We must ensure they're heard and there is accountability."

Via a written statement, California Senator Adam Schiff reported that, after reading the allegations against Swalwell, he is withdrawing his support for him "immediately" and calling on him to drop out of the California gubernatorial race.

Swalwell: "These allegations are flat false"

The candidate to succeed Gavin Newsom defended himself against the allegations leveled against him. With a message posted on social networks, Swalwell assured that the reports are "completely false," assuring that, if necessary, he will go all the way to deny them.

"These allegations are flat false," the Democratic representative maintained. "And I will fight them."

Swalwell has been accused by several women, some of them former employees of his, of sexually assaulting them or forcing them to have sex without their consent. Also of having sent them photos and messages with explicit content, according to CNN reported.