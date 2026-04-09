Melania Trump denies any ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Melania Trump denying she had any ties to Jeffrey Epstein AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de abril, 2026

The first lady, Melania Trump, has denied that she was involved in the actions committed by Jeffrey Epstein or having had any ties to the late sex offender.

In an appearance at the White House, President Donald Trump's wife made clear that "the lies" that have been told about her regarding her connection to "the indecent Jeffrey Epstein" in the past "must stop now."

"The lies linking me to the indecent Jeffrey Epstein must end today," Trump said. "People who lie about me lack ethical principles, humility and respect."

"I have never been friends with Jeffrey Epstein," stated the first lady, who did not respond to questions from the media present.

She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, a partner of the late sex offender.

During her speech, Trump called on Congress to hold a "public hearing focused specifically on survivors" of Epstein's crimes so that they have "an opportunity to testify under oath."