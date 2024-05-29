World

Lula da Silva withdraws his ambassador to Israel following accusations between both countries

This decision widens the fracture in bilateral relations. The Brazilian president was declared persona non grata after accusing the IDF of committing "genocide" in Gaza.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, presidente de Brasil.
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 29, 2024
Less than a minute

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva decided to withdraw his ambassador to Israel, Frederico Meyer, as a result of the tensions and exchange of accusations between both countries since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The decision to remove Meyer was informed by an anonymous employee of Brazil's Foreign Ministry, the Associated Press reported.

This is the latest episode that widens the fracture in diplomatic relations between both countries. On several occasions, Lula da Silva has accused Israel of committing "genocide" in Gaza, due to the counteroffensive measures it is carrying out against terrorists within the strip. "What the Government of the State of Israel is doing is not a war, it is a genocide. They are murdering children and women," the Brazilian president even said.

Furthermore, Lula da Silva positioned himself in favor of the creation of a Palestinian state that "lives in harmony with Israel."

Those attacks led Israel to declare Lula da Silva persona non grata. Following this determination by Benjamin Netanyahu's government, the Brazilian president called Meyer for consultations, an event that concluded with the withdrawal of the ambassador to Israel.

Topics:

Recommendation

Volcán en Reikjanes

VIDEO: Iceland is on alert after volcano eruption in Reikjanes

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift arrives to Spain with her concert 'The Eras Tour'

Policía de México |

New episode of violence against politicians in Mexico: A candidate running for mayor was murdered in Morelos

Vuelve la temporada taurina organizada por la empresa Casa Toreros a Bogotá donde se reunieron personajes de la sociedad colombiana e hispana que disfrutan de la liturgia taurina. En la Plaza de Toros la Santamaría, Bogotá, Colombia.

Colombia approves ban on bullfighting starting in 2027

El primer ministro haitiano Garry Conille habla en su primera conferencia de prensa el 6 de enero de 2012 en Puerto Príncipe, durante la cual se refirió a la reconstrucción de los edificios destruidos en el terremoto del 12 de enero de 2010 en Haití. El consejo de gobierno de transición de Haití nombró el 28 de mayo de 2024 a un nuevo primer ministro para dirigir el país caribeño, golpeado por la violencia, según informaron los miembros del consejo, que eligieron a Garry Conille, quien ocupó brevemente ese cargo entre 2011 y 2012.

Haiti: democratic transition authorities elect Garry Conille as new prime minister

Esta foto tomada por el Ministerio de Defensa de Corea del Sur entre la noche del 28 y 29 de mayo de 2024 y publicada el 29 de mayo muestra objetos no identificados que se cree que son folletos de propaganda de Corea del Norte en una calle de Seúl. Corea del Norte lanzó presunta «propaganda» anti-Corea del Sur en las zonas fronterizas durante la noche, dijo el ejército de Seúl a la AFP el 29 de mayo, con una provincia emitiendo una alerta pidiendo a los residentes a permanecer en el interior.

North Korea sends balloons with "garbage and excrements" towards the South

The regime of Nicolás Maduro withdraws the invitation to the European Union as an observer of the next "elections"

Israel, Hamás, Estados Unidos,

White House says latest Israeli attack on Rafah did not cross red line for Washington

Las olas destruyeron el muelle flotante de $320 millones construido por EEUU para transportar ayuda humanitaria a Gaza

Waves destroy $320 million floating dock built by US to transport humanitarian aid to Gaza