Society

London: 'One of the oldest books in existence' auctioned for $3.9 million

The manuscript, written in Coptic, is one of the "oldest Christian liturgical books," according to Christie's auction house.

Imagen del Códice Crosby-Schøyen, que alcanzó
(Wikimedia Commons)
AFP
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 11, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) A collection of Christian liturgical texts written in Coptic, presented by Christie's as "one of the oldest books in existence," sold for 3.06 million pounds ($3.9 million) on Tuesday in London, the auction house announced.

The Crosby-Sch øyen Codex, among the oldest books of Christian liturgical texts

This manuscript written in Coptic, an ancient Egyptian language, on papyrus, between the 3rd and 4th centuries, is "the oldest book of Christian liturgical texts" according to experts.

This manuscript auctioned by Christie's in London, under the name of the Crosby-Schøyen Codex, is also the oldest book belonging to a private collection.

Composed of 51 sheets, of the 68 that made up the original book, each page contains between 11 and 18 lines written in two columns by a single copyist.

The manuscript was discovered and acquired in the early 1950s in Egypt by a Swiss collector, Martin Bodmer, before changing hands several times over the following decades.

These writings also constitute "one of the rare well-preserved examples" of the appearance of the book as a means of transmitting texts, with a technique that would evolve until the invention of the printing press in the 15th century, according to the auction house.

The writing owes its name to an American patron named Margaret Reed Crosby, who aided the University of Mississippi acquire it, and to Norwegian collector Martin Schøyen, its last owner.

The price reached for the text in the bidding is far from the records paid for other ancient manuscripts, such as the Sassoon Codex, the oldest Hebrew Bible, sold last year for more than $38 million by Sotheby's auction house in New York.

The sum paid for the Crosby-Schøyen Codex is also a far cry from the approximately $32 million paid by Microsoft founder Bill Gates in 1994 to acquire Leonardo da Vinci's Leicester Codex.

Topics:

Recommendation

Rebecca Grossman, sentenced to 15 years in prison after fatally running over two minors and fleeing

Una furiosa turba antisemita en NYC llama al genocidio contra Israel frente a un memorial por las víctimas del 7 de octubre

Angry anti-Semitic mob in NYC calls for genocide against Israel in front of memorial for October 7 victims

Bionca Ellis- Ohio

Woman laughs as court charges are read: She is accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy to death and could face the death penalty in Ohio

Fachada de una tienda Walmart y botón de pánico.

New York: Bill passed that would require large retail companies to install panic buttons in stores due to crime crisis

Mapa meteorológico de Estados Unidos con la ola de calor y las fuertes tormentas que afectarán al país entre el 10 y el 16 de junio

Heat wave continues in Arizona and Nevada as Florida prepares for strong storms

Several injured in a fire in downtown Miami

Migrantes cruzan la frontera |

Most Hispanics would support a national program to deport illegal aliens

Captura de pantalla de un video de News 4 San Antonio que muestra el momento en que un toro se escapa de un rodeo en Oregón.

Video: a bull escapes from a rodeo and injures four people in Oregon

Agentes de la Patrulla Fronteriza de Estados Unidos. Imagen de archivo.

The Border Patrol orders its agents to release illegal migrants who come from eastern countries