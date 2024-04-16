Sports

Lemma and Obiri win the Boston Marathon and present their candidacy for Olympic gold

While the Ethiopian achieved a resounding victory in the Boston Marathon, the Kenyan sealed her victory in the final stretch of a tightly contested women's race.

ISRAEL DURO
April 16, 2024
Ethiopian long distance runner Sisay Lemma won the men's category of the Boston Marathon, while Kenyan runner Hellen Obiri repeated her 2023 victory in the women's event. Lemma, holder of the marathon's fourth-best time ever, won by a wide margin. The women's race, however, was decided in the final stretch, when Obiri managed to defeat her compatriot Sharon Lokedi.

Lemma's redemption in the US

Lemma, one of the favorites to take gold at the Olympics in Paris this summer, completed the 26.2 miles in 2:06:17, his best mark of the season and the fourth-fastest in the history of the Boston Marathon. It is among the 25 best times for marathoners so far this year. However, his victory was overwhelming, dominant from the beginning, opening a wide gap with the group early and leaving the second-place finisher 41 seconds behind. Lemma's victory was a change of pace for the Ethiopian, whose performances in the U.S. to date had been disappointing.

In statements reported by Word Athletics after the race, Lemma noted that his performance represents a redemption for him: "Previously I had not finished this race, so I wanted to redeem myself for that, that's why I came. Thankfully I was able to redeem myself, so I’m happy. My plan was to break the course record, but the hills at the end made me really tired. I ran in Boston because the course is similar to the Olympic one, so I hope it will be a good preparation for the Paris Games."

A hard-fought Boston Marathon for the women

The women's race was very different. Up to 20 of them, among which were all the favorites, kept pace for more than half of the race, without any showing signs of weakness. The group broke up in the 18th mile, after a push by the American Emma Bates, ​​which was unsuccessful but reduced the peloton to 12 athletes. After two hours of racing, Obiri, Lokedi and Edna Kiplagat were left alone. Just four minutes later, Obiri and Lokedi managed to stay neck and neck, although the winner gained an advantage in the last mile.

Among the Americans, the best time for men was set by C.J. Albertson (2:09:53), who finished in seventh place. In the women's category, the top American was Bates, who finished the race in 2:27:14.

