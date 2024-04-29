Sports

NBA Playoffs: Timberwolves sweep Suns, Clippers hang on in Dallas

The Timberwolves won 4-0 in their series and will play in the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in 20 years.

28 de abril de 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, EE.UU.; El pívot de los Minnesota Timberwolves Naz Reid (11) reacciona después de encestar una canasta de tres puntos contra los Phoenix Suns durante la segunda mitad del cuarto partido de la primera ronda de los playoffs de la NBA 2024 en el Footprint Center.
(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA / Cordon Press / Cordon Press)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 29, 2024
(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Led by their young star Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a 4-0 sweep against Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns on Sunday and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2004, while the Clippers survived an epic comeback from the Mavericks.

With this victory, the Clippers tied their first round series 2-2, on a day in which the Knicks and the Pacers went up 3-1 against the Sixers and the Bucks, respectively.

In the last game of the night, the Timberwolves became the first team to advance past the first round with a fourth and final victory 122-116 on the Suns' court.

Anthony Edwards, with 40 points, cemented himself as one of the future faces of the league with another exhibition against his idol Kevin Durant, who met disappointment in the playoffs again at 35 years old.

The veteran forward scored 33 points and Devin Booker another 49 in an attempt to avoid Phoenix's humiliating elimination in front of their home crowd, which was crowned with a spectacular dunk by Edwards on Durant with two minutes to go.

"I got the utmost respect for KD. He comes in and competes every night. I’ve watched every one of his games since I’ve been 5. I love that guy," Edwards said of Durant, with whom he shared a long hug after the game.

Both players, in addition to Booker, will be teammates in the new American “Dream Team” at the Paris Olympic Games.

"I’m excited to play with him this summer, talk a little trash and let him know I sent him home," the talented 22-year-old shooting guard joked.

The sweep culminates the failure of the Suns' ambitious project this season, who made one of the biggest acquisitions of the year to recruit Bradley Beal and form a powerful “big three” with Booker and Durant.

Minnesota, on the other hand, will play in the Western Conference Semifinals for the second time in its 35-year history, the last being in 2004.

The game ended with an inadvertent collision on the sideline between Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and his coach, Chris Finch, who had to be helped to the locker room.

Clippers win without Kawhi

The Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 116-111, surviving a 31-point comeback from Luka Doncic's team.

From dominating 55-24 midway through the second quarter, the Clippers found themselves behind on the scoreboard with two minutes left but resisted the onslaught despite missing their leader, Kawhi Leonard, due to knee problems.

Paul George and James Harden, both with 33 points, prevailed in their vibrant duel against the Mavericks' stellar duo formed by Kyrie Irving, who scored 40, and Luka Doncic, who put up a triple double of 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

"It was a show. It was elite, skilled, Hall of Fame basketball players going at it. There’s only so much you can do defensively," Harden said of the clash.

The Clippers surprised the Mavericks in a brilliant start, making it rain from the 3-point line.

Dallas was gaining ground until Doncic tied the game at 98 with a three-pointer with five minutes remaining.

Two minutes later, a stratospheric basket by Irving put the Mavericks ahead for the first time since the first quarter, but Harden and George appeared to rescue the Clippers.

The two scored the last 18 points for their team, with several difficult baskets that were brutal blows to the morale of the Mavericks, who lost home-court advantage in the series.

Brunson's franchise record

In the East, the New York Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 at home with 47 points and 10 assists from Jalen Brunson.

The point guard thus broke the franchise record for points in a postseason game, which was held by Bernard King, who had two 46-point games in the 1984 playoffs.

Joel Embiid's Sixers, who finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds, now need to win three games in a row, starting with Tuesday's visit to Madison Square Garden.

In Indiana, the Pacers took advantage of the injury absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-113.

Center Myles Turner was the top scorer with 29 points and 7 3-pointers, and point guard Tyrese Haliburton contributed another 24 and 5 for the Pacers, who are looking to return to the second round after a decade of waiting.

