North Korea criticizes the United States for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

North Korea criticized the United States for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. The information surfaced following the statements from an American official who claimed, on April 24, that the country had been transporting long-range missiles to Ukraine "for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders."

According to statements reported by Reuters and KCNA, this development has raised concern in countries such as North Korea. The situation has escalated to the extent that the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of the North Korean Ministry of National Defense stated that it has become a concern to the "the international community":

The U.S. has secretly supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, sparking off uneasiness and concern of the international community. The U.S. can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any latest weaponry or military support.

The arms shipment to Ukraine comes shortly after North Korea and Russia strengthened ties. This could explain why North Korea criticized the United States. The U.S. is also aware of escalating tension with North Korea and Russia, which could potentially lead to an international conflict.