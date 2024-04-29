World

North Korea criticizes the United States for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

The director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of the North Korean Ministry of National Defense said that this "has caused concern and concern in the international community."

Imagen difundida por la Agencia Central de Noticias de Corea del Norte (KCNA) el 5 de enero de 2024 que muestra al líder norcoreano Kim Jong Un (C) inspeccionando una importante planta de producción de vehículos militares junto a su hija Ju Ae.
Kim Jon Un y su hija Jun Ae (
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 29, 2024
Less than a minute

North Korea criticized the United States for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. The information surfaced following the statements from an American official who claimed, on April 24, that the country had been transporting long-range missiles to Ukraine "for use in its battle to fight off Russian invaders."

According to statements reported by Reuters and KCNA, this development has raised concern in countries such as North Korea. The situation has escalated to the extent that the director of the Department of Foreign Military Affairs of the North Korean Ministry of National Defense stated that it has become a concern to the "the international community":

The U.S. has secretly supplied long-range missiles to Ukraine, sparking off uneasiness and concern of the international community. The U.S. can never defeat the heroic Russian army and people with any latest weaponry or military support.

The arms shipment to Ukraine comes shortly after North Korea and Russia strengthened ties. This could explain why North Korea criticized the United States. The U.S. is also aware of escalating tension with North Korea and Russia, which could potentially lead to an international conflict.

Topics:

Recommendation

Netanyahu se desmarca del apaciguamiento de los aliados y asegura que Israel tomará sus propias decisiones contra Irán

Israeli officials believe the International Criminal Court is preparing an arrest warrant for Netanyahu

El secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken (izq.), gesticula mientras mantiene conversaciones con el ministro de Seguridad Pública de China, Wang Xiaohong (no en la foto), en la Casa de Huéspedes del Estado Diaoyutai, en Pekín, el 26 de abril de 2024.

Antony Blinken says there is ‘evidence’ that China is trying to ‘influence and arguably interfere’ in November election

Chila carabineros

Attack in Chile: Police experienced a terrorist ambush that left three dead

El programa televisivo Hacemos Cuba, transmitido por el Canal Caribe (del sistema estatal)

Cuban regime threatens protesters with the death penalty

Miguel Díaz-Canel y Vladimir Putin

Cuba and Russia, "A love relationship"

Sin muchos recursos, pero con misiles hipersónicos: los hutíes tendrían en su arsenal el poderoso proyectil que subiría las tensiones en el mar Rojo

Houthis claim responsibility for attack on British ship in Red Sea

Colombia: el hermano de la fallecida líder socialista Piedad Córdoba fue condenado a 14 años de cárcel por narcotráfico en Estados Unidos

Colombia: Brother of deceased socialist leader Piedad Córdoba sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug trafficking in the United States

Universidad de Austin

Iran and Hamas praise antisemitic marches at US universities from afar: "It was only a matter of time"

Ataques en la frontera del Líbano

New Hezbollah attacks in northern Israel kill civilian