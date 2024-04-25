Xavi Hernández changes his mind and will continue to lead FC Barcelona

"I think I'm capable, I think there is a project, I have the energy, I have the desire," said the coach at a press conference.

Xavi Hernández changed his mind. The technical director of FC Barcelona, ​​who, in January, announced this season would be his last, has announced that he will stay on as head coach until the summer of 2025 when his contract expires.

"I think that the project is not finished, I think that we have many options for the project to continue being a winner," said Xavi in ​​a press conference held this Thursday, accompanied by the president of the Barça institution, Joan Laporta. "The players, who are a very important part of this decision, believe in all this and that has made me change my mind. And, since rectifying is wise, here we are."

This dramatic shift comes just three days after losing to rival Real Madrid in the Clásico, effectively diminishing the team's chances of securing its twenty-eighth League title.

Barring a miracle in the remaining competitions, Barcelona is set to end the season without any titles - they were defeated in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League and in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

"It was not a matter of ego, it was not a matter of money, it is a matter of the club, I love Barça. Yesterday I told the president: 'I think I'm capable, I think there is a project, I have made a lot of young people debut, I have the energy, I have the desire,'" added Xavi. "In January I thought that, on a psychological, physical and club level, it was the best decision (his departure). The team and the club needed a change. I didn't do it because I was a selfish person. Surely the decision was wrong because now I think the opposite. I know the environment will continue to be cruel and unpleasant, but that was not the main reason I announced I was leaving. I think that if we make some changes, we will be very close to achieving great success."

Laporta: "We are proud that Xavi will stay with Barcelona"

The meeting between the technical director and the president was crucial for Xavi to understand that he had the full support of the club. During the press conference, Laporta appeared and expressed his delight that the coach will remain with the team:

Stability is essential for projects. I think that the team we have, which is being consolidated with very young people, combined with people with some experience, needs this stability. We are in the middle of the project. We do not want the flame of illusion to be lost. This is what I ask of Barcelona fans. It is a pride that Xavi continues to be the coach of Barça.

After confirming that he will stay on with Barcelona, ​​Xavi will finish out his contract that began in the middle of the 2021-2022 season. With him as head coach, the team has won two titles: a League (2023) and a Spanish Super Cup (2023).