NFL: Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams number one in the 2024 Draft

The quarterback was the big favorite to be the first pick. He comes from the USC Trojans of the NCAA.

ALEJANDRO BAñOS
April 26, 2024
Detroit hosted one of the most anticipated football events of the season, which, in the end, concluded without any real surprises. The Chicago Bears - after exchanging positions with the Carolina Panthers - opted for Caleb Williams, the new number one in the NFL Draft, with the first pick.

"I'm elated, I'm ready, I'm hungry. Much love for all the support from you Bears fans and everybody back home. Let's get thing going," Williams said as soon as he learned of his new team's decision.

The 22-year-old quarterback comes from the USC Trojans of the NCAA, a category in which he also represented the Oklahoma Sooners. During his career in the university league, Williams received the Heisman Trophy in 2022, an award given to the most outstanding player of the season.

The first ten picks of the 2024 NFL Draft

Below is the list of the top ten picks of the 2024 NFL Draft:

- No. 1: Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears)

- No. 2: Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders)

- No. 3: Drake Maye (New England Patriots)

- No. 4: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona Cardinals)

- No. 5: Joe Alt (Los Angeles Chargers)

- No. 6: Malik Nabers (New York Giants)

- No. 7: JC Latham (Tennessee Titans)

- No. 8: Michael Penix Jr. (Atlanta Falcons)

- No. 9: Rome Odunze (Chicago Bears)

- No. 10: JJ McCarthy (New York Jets)

