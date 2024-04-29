Disney releases the first trailer for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

The prequel to the live-action film released in 2019 will focus on Simba's father and will hit the big screen on Dec. 20.

Walt Disney Studios released the first trailer for one of its most anticipated projects: "Mufasa: The Lion King." The prequel to the live-action film released in 2019 will focus on Simba's father and will hit the big screen on Dec. 20.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The trailer shows Rafiki telling Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, voiced by Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, the story of her grandfather, Mufasa. The film will focus on the childhood of Mufasa and his brother Taka, who will later become the fearsome Scar, while also giving a small glimpse at Simba's daughter.

Orphan, outsider, king.#Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/sKOItAdAh1 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 29, 2024

Who will voice the characters in 'Mufasa: The Lion King'?

The prequel will feature the voices of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the young Mufasa and Scar, respectively, and James Earl Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor as the adult versions. In addition, the feature film will once again feature John Kani (Rafiki); Seth Rogen (Pumbaa); Billy Eichner (Rudder); Donald Glover (Simba) and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Nala).

Also joining the cast are Tiffany Boone (Sarabi); Kagiso Lediga (young Rafiki); Preston Nyman (Zazu); Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride); Thandiwe Newton (Eshe, Taka's mother); Lennie James (Taka's father, Obasi); Anika Noni Rose (Mufasa's mother, Afia); and Keith David (Mufasa's father, Masego).

Director Barry Jenkins told Variety that the film is an opportunity for him to pay tribute to characters he grew up with as well as expand "this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy":

Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters. Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.