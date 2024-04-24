NBA Playoffs: Doncic's Mavericks tie the series against Clippers, Wolves put pressure on Suns

The Slovenian star put up 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists while playing all but two minutes of the game.

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) With a 32-point display from Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 96-93 on Tuesday and tied the series 1-1 in the first-round of the NBA playoffs.

In other results, the Minnesota Timberwolves went ahead 2-0 against Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns, and the Indiana Pacers evened their series against the Milwaukee Bucks at 1-1 in the first victory by a visiting team in the first 13 games of the playoffs.

In the Western Conference, the Mavericks earned a hard-fought victory in Los Angeles despite the return of Kawhi Leonard, who had not played with the Clippers for three weeks due to a lingering knee issue.

Luka Doncic had 32 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists while playing all but two minutes of the game. Kyrie Irving followed him with 23 points. Combined, the two accounted for 57% of the Mavs' scoring.

Tonight's stats 📊⬇️@luka7doncic: 32 PTS, 9 AST, 6 REB, 1 BLK, 1 STL@KyrieIrving: 23 PTS, 3 AST, 6 REB, 3 STL@PJWashington: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK, 1 STL@TheRea1DJones: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 1 BLK@DereckLively: 7 PTS, 1 AST, 9 REB, 1 STL@MaxiKleber: 6PTS, 1 AST, 6 REB, 1 BLK… — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) April 24, 2024

Jason Kidd's team needed a win to avoid being pushed on the ropes for the two games they will host on Friday and Sunday. Dallas still has very vivid memories of its two first-round eliminations against the Clippers in 2020 and 2021.

James Harden and Paul George, with 22 points each, carried the offensive load for the home team, while Kawhi Leonard finished with just 15 points on 7-17 shooting.

The game was back-and-forth, until the Mavericks went on a 12-0 run that gave them a small cushion with six minutes remaining.

Two baskets by Paul George and Ivica Zubac put the Clippers within just three points with two and a half minutes left, but a three from Maxi Kleber and another by Doncic, the fifth of his extraordinary night, certified the visitor's victory.

Minnesota victorious again

In Minneapolis, the Timberwolves achieved a solid 105-93 victory that puts all the pressure on the Suns, a franchise that made a strong bid to fight for the ring this year with a mega-trade for Bradley Beal.

At the moment the "Big 3" of Durant (18 points) and Booker (20), two stars selected for the Olympic Games, plus Beal (14) is not playing up to par in their playoff debut.

For Minnesota, which has a broader and more varied arsenal, young star Anthony Edwards (15 points) this time took the back seat to a secondary player, forward Jaden McDaniels, who scored 25 points.

halfway there. Jaden - 25 PTS / 8 REB

MC - 18 PTS

Rudy - 18 PTS / 9 REB / 3 STL

Ant - 15 PTS / 5 REB / 8 AST

KAT - 12 PTS / 8 REB

NAW - 10 PTS / 5 AST pic.twitter.com/1HbJxxgn9D — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) April 24, 2024

The game at the Target Center in Minneapolis remained tied until the home team escaped with a 12-0 run at the end of the third quarter.

The last period was a celebration for Timberwolves fans, who are excited about the potential of getting past the first round of playoffs for the first time since 2004, while the Suns are forced to react in the next two games at home on Friday and Sunday.

Milwaukee falls without Giannis

The Indiana Pacers earned their first victory, 125-108, on the Milwaukee Bucks' court. The 2021 champions are still without their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek forward, a two-time league MVP, suffered a calf injury at the end of the regular season, and it is unknown when he will be able to play in the series.

Damian Lillard once again put Milwaukee on his back, adding 20 of the team's first 34 points, but the help he needed to keep pace against Indiana never came.

The experienced point guard finished with 34 points and 6 threes in a performance overshadowed by that of Cameroonian big man Pascal Siakam, who led the Pacers' victory with 37 points and 11 rebounds.

all 5️⃣ starters in double figures. pic.twitter.com/5Q5EVubhYn — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) April 24, 2024

The Pacers put the pedal to the metal with a 20-4 run that gave them a 20-point lead with six minutes left to play.

For Indiana, which will host the next two games on Friday and Sunday, it is the team's first win in the postseason since 2018.