NBA Playoffs: Embiid boosts Sixers against Knicks; the Lakers in free fall

The Los Angeles team was on the brink of elimination against the Denver Nuggets.

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) Center Joel Embiid scored 50 points to lead the 76ers to a vital 125-114 victory over the New York Knicks this Thursday, on a day in which the Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of elimination against the Nuggets.

The 76ers had lost the first two games of their best-of-seven first-round series at Madison Square Garden, however, Embiid defiantly insisted that they were the "better team" and would right the ship at home.

Embiid posted a career-high in the playoffs, making 13 of 19 shots, including 5 of 7 from a 3-point range.

After his spectacular performance, the Sixers star confirmed that he is playing despite suffering from Bell's palsy, a condition that weakens the muscles in his face. Embiid said he has been dealing with this ailment since before the playoff clash between his team and the Miami Heat. "I think it started a day or two before the Miami game," Embiid said. The player commented that he had suffered migraines and noticed muscle weakness, especially on the left side of his face. "It's pretty annoying," Embiid said. "It's been hard, but I'm not a quitter," he added.

The Sixers held strong despite Jalen Brunson's impressive 39 points and 13 assists. Josh Hart added 20 points, however, Donte DiVincenzo, the hero from Game 2, managed only five. The 76ers now have an opportunity to tie the series this Sunday. Meanwhile, the Lakers are on the brink of elimination.

Third loss for the Lakers

In the last game of the day on Thursday, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers added their third loss in a row in their series against the Denver Nuggets.

The defending champions rallied from a ten-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Lakers 112-105 in Los Angeles.

Aaron Gordon scored 29 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and star Nikola Jokic added 24 points and another 15 rebounds, plus 9 assists, to Denver's tally that went 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

A big time performance from AG 🫡 29 PTS (playoff career-high)

15 REB (playoff career-high)

3 AST https://t.co/EIwhi6tYbQ pic.twitter.com/fxtpFB64f4 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 26, 2024

No team has ever managed to win after being at such a disadvantage in the playoffs.

"We have to figure out how to get a (win) on Saturday to stay alive," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said.

Anthony Davis scored 33 points and James added 26, but it was insufficient to stop the Nuggets.

Oxygen for Magic

The Orlando Magic, in turn, recovered in a big way after trailing 0-2 against the Cavaliers in Cleveland, defeating the Cavs 121-83 to cut their deficit in the series to one game.

Paolo Banchero scored 31 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Magic rallied from 2-1 down after losing the first two games of the Eastern Conference series in Cleveland.

The 38-point victory marked the third-largest margin of victory in a playoff game in Magic history, and their first home playoff win since a 2011 first-round victory over Atlanta.