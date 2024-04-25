Sports

The Nets present Jordi Fernández, the first Spaniard to coach in the NBA

The coach has the objective of turning the direction of the franchise after being left out of the Playoffs.

After registering 32 wins and 50 losses in the regular season, the Brooklyn Nets were left out of the Playoffs after five consecutive seasons of making the playoffs. This failure precipitated the departure of the former technical director, Jacque Vaughn, and the New York franchise decided to give the reins to Jordi Fernández, the first Spanish coach to coach in the best basketball league in the world. His presentation took place this Wednesday.

In a press conference in which he was accompanied by the general manager of the Nets, Sean Marks, Fernández gave his first words as the new technical director of the franchise, expressing what he feels and indicating what his objective is:

This is the beginning of a new chapter for my family and me. Winning is extremely important, but the way we want to do it is sustained success, we want to do it in the long run.

"We'll have a team that it is extremely competitive on both sides of the floor, a team that is connected. So that means that they care about each other and a team that is selfless, that is gonna put the team first. And I think this will give us the identity that we need. As you guys know the NBA with 82 regular season games and then the postseason, it is gonna be a challenge. There will be ups and downs, but, like I said, if we are able to fight, if we care about each other, and we put the team first, we are gonna be very good in the long run," added the new Nets head coach.

Before starting to manage the Nets, Fernández - 41 years old and a native of the Spanish town of Badalona - has been part of the staff of two NBA franchises since 2016 as an assistant: the Denver Nuggets and the Sacramento Kings. In addition, he has been Canada's coach since June 2023.

