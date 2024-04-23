Djokovic, Bonmatí and Bellingham win Laureus World Sports Awards

The Serbian tennis player, who holds the record for Grand Slam titles, was named Sportsman of the Year, ahead of F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic, women's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí and Real Madrid soccer star Jude Bellingham were the winners this Monday at the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards, which were held in Madrid.

Djokovic, from Serbia, is the holder of the record for Grand Slam titles with 24. Following a spectacular 2023 season, he was named sportsman of the year, beating out F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

"I am incredibly honored to have won my fifth," said "Nole." He continued: "I go back to 2012, when I won it for the first time when I was 24 years old. I'm very proud to be here 12 years later."

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid's "Golden Boy," received the award for Breakthrough of the Year after his exceptional debut with Madrid at just 20 years old.

In the women's category, Spanish soccer player, World Cup champion and 2023 Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí was awarded Sportswoman of the Year after a historic season, sweeping the individual and team trophies with FC Barcelona.

The Spanish women's team, which won the World Cup and the Nations League in a six-month span, received the award for Team of the Year, beating out English soccer club Manchester City, which had a brilliant season in 2023.

American gymnast Simone Biles received the award for Comeback of the Year, while Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal was awarded for his foundation and his educational projects in different parts of the world.

Categories, winners and nominees

Sportsman of the Year: Novak Djokovic, Armand Duplantis, Erling Haaland, Noah Lyles, Lionel Messi and Max Verstappen.

Sportswoman of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí, Shericka Jackson, Faith Kipyegon, Sha'Carri Richardson, Mikaela Shiffrin and Iga Świątek.

Team of the Year: Spanish women's soccer team, European Ryder Cup team, German men's basketball team, Manchester City, Red Bull Formula One team and the Springboks.

Breakthrough of the Year: Jude Bellingham, Salma Paralluelo, Linda Caicedo, Coco Gauff, Qin Haiyang, Josh Kerr and Qin Haiyang.

Comeback of the Year: Simone Biles, Sébastien Haller, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jamal Murray, Siya Kolisi and Markéta Vondroušová.

Sport for Good Award: Rafa Nadal Foundation, Bola Pra Frente, Dancing Grounds, ISF Cambodia, Justice Desk Africa and Objective Napoli.

Sportsperson with Disability: Diede de Groot, Danylo Chufarov, Simone Barlaam, Luca Ekler, Nicole Murray and Markus Rehm.

Action Sportsperson: Arisa Trew, Rayssa Leal, Caroline Marks, Kirsten Neuschȁfer and Filipe Toledo.