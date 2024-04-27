NBA Playoffs: Doncic dominates, gives Mavericks series lead over Clippers

Meanwhile, the Bucks fall to the Pacers in overtime.

The Indiana Pacers resisted a late surge by the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime Friday and managed to win 121-118, giving them a 2-1 series lead.

Tyrese Haliburton had a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to help the Pacers withstand 42 points from Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, who scored a 3-pointer to tie the game with 2.3 seconds left in regulation and made another to bring the score to 118-118 with eight seconds remaining in overtime.

With 1.6 seconds left in overtime, Haliburton received a pass and broke through the Bucks’ defense for a one-handed shot.

He was also fouled on the play, and he took the free throw to close the scoring. Middleton, playing with a sprained right ankle, was unable to produce another three-point miracle as time expired.

The Pacers, who will try to extend their lead when they host game four on Sunday, escaped with a victory in a game they led by 19 points in the first quarter and 17 in the third.

With two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo still sidelined with a calf injury, the Bucks couldn't match Indiana's early pace.

Clippers frustrated by Dallas

Trailing by a small amount early in the game, the Dallas Mavericks ended up overwhelming the Los Angeles Clippers with a commanding 101-90 victory, giving them a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference series heading into game four Sunday in Dallas.

In addition to the defeat, the Clippers began to lose their composure, with Russell Westbrook ejected in the fourth quarter for two technical fouls on a play when he hooked Luka Doncic's arm for a long time before arguing with P.J. Washington.

Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, limped off the court early, but returned to score 22 points with 10 rebounds and 9 assists to lead the Mavericks in the tense clash against the Clippers.