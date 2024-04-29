Yousaf, a Muslim and the son of Pakistani immigrants, was known for his anti-white speeches. He is now forced to leave office.

Scotland's first minister, the separatist Humza Yousaf, has announced that he will step down as soon as the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) names a replacement. Yousaf resigns after the breakup of the government coalition with the Greens and before facing two motions of no confidence in Parliament in the minority.

Unsustainable political situation for Scotland

Just 13 months after replacing Nicola Sturgeon at the head of the government, Yousaf appeared before the media to announce his farewell after a weekend of reflection. Although after first breaking the coalition, he indicated that he was not planning to resign, the pressure and isolation of the party in order to remain in power as a minority led him to step down.

After spending the weekend reflecting on what is best for my party, for the government and for the country I lead, I've concluded that repairing our relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm. I have therefore informed the SNP's national secretary of my intention to stand down as party leader.

Racial identity politics even in the end

The son of Pakistani immigrants, Yousaf, known for his critical speech against alleged white supremacy in the West, evident according to him in positions of power, especially in Scotland, he referred to race again in his farewell: "People who looked like me were not in positions of political influence let alone run governments when I was younger. We now live in a U.K. that has a British Hindu P.M., a Muslim mayor of London, a black Welsh first minister and, for a little while longer, a Scots Asian first minister of Scotland."

Scottish Labour Party maintains the motion of no confidence despite the resignation

However, his resignation does not cause the Scottish Labour Party to withdraw the no-confidence motion brought against him. Their leader, Anas Sarwar, said "Scotland faces the biggest challenges since devolution, but it now has a dysfunctional, chaotic and divided SNP government ... They cannot impose another unelected First Minister on Scotland in a backroom deal - the people of Scotland should decide who leads our country. There must be an election - it's time for change."

Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack assured that Yousaf's resignation was appropriate, regretting that "Humza Yousaf's leadership has lurched from crisis to crisis from the very start, and he could not command the confidence of the Scottish Parliament. Scotland now needs a stable, functioning Scottish government focused on the issues that matter most to people - fixing public services and growing the economy."