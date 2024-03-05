Jason Kelce announces his retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce announced his official retirement from the NFL. He did so during a meeting with the media. The 36-year-old player was wearing a sleeveless Eagles shirt, his team.

After making the announcement he began to cry. Kelce's decision came after a 13-year career.

Eagles C Jason Kelce officially announces retirement after 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/1l0jy4HT8c — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2024

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. And I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried. I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await. And I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever we can all share the bond of being Philadelphians," Kelce said at the conference, which was reported by CBS.

Team owner Jeffrey Lurie also addressed Kelce's decision and highlighted his work with the Eagles. "It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the city of Philadelphia, and to our fans," Lurie said.