Boston reaches East semifinals as Doncic leads Dallas against Clippers

The Celtics avenge last year's playoff loss to Miami, while Slovenian star Luka Doncic continues to break records and brings the next round closer to the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic lanza a canasta durante el quinto partido de play offs ante los Clippers.
(Cordon Press)
ISRAEL DURO
May 2, 2024
Boston's Celtics became the first team to reach the Eastern Conference semifinals after crushing the Miami Heat (118-84) in the fifth game of the series (4-1). Meanwhile, a stellar Luka Doncic brought Dallas (3-2) closer to the next round of the Western conference, where the Oklahoma Thunder await.

White, Brown and Tatum lead the pass

Boston exacted revenge on Miami a year later. The Heat knocked the Celtics out of the NBA finals - who would later lose to the Denver Nuggets -, something that the stars of the green team had not forgotten. Derrick White (25 points), Jaylen Brown (25) and Jayson Tatum (16) proved too much for their rivals, who ended up receiving a heavy punishment (118-84) due to the trident's success. Their rival in the Eastern semifinals will come out of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic (3-2, at the moment).

Doncic continues to make history in the NBA with Dallas

Doncic was an unstoppable whirlwind for the Clippers, who could not prevent another "magical" night - as the NBA itself defined it - from the Slovenian. Despite suffering from knee discomfort and being very congested, the star of the Texan team scored 35 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Some key figures to leave the Clippers without arguments who ended up overwhelmed (93-123) at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. With its victory, Dallas regains the home court factor, and could certify its pass in front of its fans on Friday.

With his performance on Wednesday, Doncic continues to expand his legend and break records in the best league in the world. With his numbers against the Californians, he becomes the first player in history to average at least 8 rebounds and 8 assists in all play-off games played. In addition, he is the fourth to achieve an average of at least 35 points and 10 assists in the final round - all of them against the Clippers. Finally, he is second for the best average points in this round.

