NFL: Travis Kelce extends his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs extended the contract of one of their star players, Travis Kelce. According to Ian Rapoport, he will stay on with the franchise for two more seasons and will become the highest-paid tight end in history.

Kelce, who will turn 35 in October, joined the Chiefs in 2013. In the 11 seasons he has been in Kansas City, he has been a three-time Super Bowl champion (LIV; LVII and LVIII).

Patrick Mahomes was one of the first to comment on Kelce's contract extension. The Chiefs quarterback summed up his feelings on continuing to play alongside his teammate by saying, "I told y'all I'll never let him leave!"