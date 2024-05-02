Society

Clashes between hundreds of pro-Hamas vandals and police at UCLA while trying to dismantle the camps

LA authorities and the university president accuse "external mobs" of attacking "peaceful students" as clashes with law enforcement and arrests continue across the country.

May 2, 2024
After a tense night between law enforcement and hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters who defied orders to withdraw from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, more than 150 California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived as reinforcements in the early hours of the morning. They faced hundreds of "peaceful" protesters who, by throwing bottles and other objects, tried to block access to the camps of pro-terrorist activists. Los Angeles and university authorities expressed "sympathy" for the protesters, accusing "external mobs" of attacking "peaceful students" during Wednesday's clashes. They also urged that the police not "do more harm" to the students and individuals unlawfully assembled on campus. Clashes and arrests have again continued to spread throughout the country.

The Police receive reinforcements and approach the camp

Journalist Anthony Cabassa reported that officers deployed on campus received reinforcements (more than 150 California Highway Patrol officers heavily equipped with riot gear) who arrived on the scene in buses around 2:30 am (local time). Law enforcement confronted the protesters to make way and began to approach the camp, removing the defensive blockades of the campers. The "peaceful" participants in the protests threw bottles and various objects at the officers while shouting "We're not leaving! You don't scare us."

After over an hour of clashes, officers managed to regain control of the Royce Hall. During the intense battle, officers fired tear gas in response to resistance from vandals who initially withstood their first charge. Videos and images show protesters trying to stop officers by throwing them objects and discharging fire extinguishers against them, while law enforcement used riot gear and tactics. Several arrests and injuries have been reported.

Vandals ignore police orders

Following complaints that the absence of Police led to violent clashes between pro-Hamas and pro-Israel protesters at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA) throughout the day on Wednesday, authorities dispatched a large force of officers in the late evening, however, their presence did nothing to persuade the pro-Palestinian vandals to breakup the camp and leave the campus.

A human chain repels a group of police officers

Previously, protesters managed to prevent a group of riot police from entering one of the camps after linking arms and forming a human barrier. The police finally gave up and turned around, provoking songs of joy and victory among those gathered. The actions of the officers led to widespread criticism across networks, which denounced the "weakness" exhibited by the force.

In addition to the hundreds of protesters who ignored the warnings of authorities and police to leave the campus, a large group have remained on the edge of the police barriers that close the campus to show their support for those who remain inside. For the moment, the agents deployed, many of them equipped with riot gear, have not allowed them access to join the protest.

The authorities support the protesters

City and UCLA authorities showed their "sympathy" with the protesters while accusing outside pro-Israel groups of provoking the clashes by attacking the "peaceful" camp located on the university campus. This was expressed by the university's chancellor, Gene Block, in a statement in which he expressed his "sincere sympathy to those who were injured last night, and to all those who have been harmed or have feared for their safety in recent days. No one at this university should have to encounter such violence. Our student affairs team has been reaching out to affected individuals and groups to offer support and connections to health and mental health resources"

Block described as "unacceptable" the "attack against our students, professors and community members" that forced the university to request the support of external security forces:

Late last night, a group of instigators came to Royce Quad to forcefully attack the encampment that has been established there to advocate for Palestinian rights. Physical violence ensued, and our campus requested support from external law enforcement agencies to help end this appalling assault, quell the fighting and protect our community. However one feels about the encampment, this attack on our students, faculty and community members was utterly unacceptable. It has shaken our campus to its core and — adding to other abhorrent incidents that we have witnessed and that have circulated on social media over the past several days — further damaged our community’s sense of security.

Also the LA controller, who traveled to the campus, asked the police to "protect students and not do more harm" while the vandals continue to entrench themselves and prepare to repel the agents in the event that they finally try to expel them by force.

Clashes and arrests on more than 40 campuses

According to NBC , clashes and arrests continue across the country following the eviction of pro-Hamas vandals barricaded in the Hamilton Hall building at Columbia University. At least 40 campuses experienced incidents on Wednesday, which again resulted in numerous arrests and confrontations with the police.

One of the most notable confrontations - outside of Columbia - occurred at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire, where at least 90 people were arrested this morning for the alleged crimes of trespassing and resisting authority, according to police.

