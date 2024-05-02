Society

Wisconsin: Police shoot down armed student outside school

The teenager, 14 years old, was a student at the center that he tried to access, without success, according to the agents.

Agentes vigilan las inmediaciones de la escuela donde se produjo el tiroteo.
Captura de pantalla (NBC)
ISRAEL DURO
May 2, 2024
Police shot dead an armed 14-year-old student at Mount Horeb Middle School (Wisconsin). The teenager, a student at the center, was unable to access the center with what looked like a long firearm,  while the terrified students tried to take refuge or flee the premises while calling the authorities and their families. According to state Attorney General Josh Kaul, no one else was injured in the incident.

Closure of all centers on the school campus

The educational authorities of the school district ordered the closure of all centers, while several witnesses saw students and teachers trying to flee in different locations, according to The New York Post . It is not clear if the assailant actually fired a shot or if the only shots heard were during his confrontation with the police.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers posted a statement on X in which he thanked officers for their quick response to prevent a tragedy.

