Wisconsin: Police shoot down armed student outside school

The teenager, 14 years old, was a student at the center that he tried to access, without success, according to the agents.

Police shot dead an armed 14-year-old student at Mount Horeb Middle School (Wisconsin). The teenager, a student at the center, was unable to access the center with what looked like a long firearm, while the terrified students tried to take refuge or flee the premises while calling the authorities and their families. According to state Attorney General Josh Kaul, no one else was injured in the incident.

Today, law enforcement officers showed exceptional bravery in averting a potential tragedy. Their swift response saved countless lives. Our thoughts are with the Mount Horeb community and everyone affected. #Heroes https://t.co/cszqW65wfr — Wisconsin Fraternal Order of Police (@WIFOP) May 1, 2024

Closure of all centers on the school campus

The educational authorities of the school district ordered the closure of all centers, while several witnesses saw students and teachers trying to flee in different locations, according to The New York Post . It is not clear if the assailant actually fired a shot or if the only shots heard were during his confrontation with the police.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers posted a statement on X in which he thanked officers for their quick response to prevent a tragedy.