Biden condemns violence on university campuses after 10 days of protests and hundreds of arrests

The president said, “There should be no place on any campus — no place in America — for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students."

President Joe Biden finally broke his silence after 10 days since anti-Israel protests broke out across the country. Hundreds of students have been arrested since then. Biden condemned violence on campuses across the country and said, "There is the right to protest, but not the right to cause chaos.” The president added, "There should be no place on any campus — no place in America — for antisemitism or threats of violence against Jewish students.” However, Biden stated that he is not considering deploying the National Guard on university campuses and did not demand that those responsible for the violent protests pay for their actions.

"Violent protest is not protected"

After being criticized for remaining silent over the last 10 days. Biden spoke out about the vandalism that has taken place on several campuses and the confrontations between police and pro-Hamas protesters once the police managed to dismantle the pro-terrorist camps at the UCLA.

Let me be clear… Violent protest is not protected, peaceful protest is. It is against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not a peaceful protest, it’s against the law. Vandalism, trespassing, breaking windows, shutting down campuses, forcing the cancellation of classes and graduations, none of this is a peaceful protest. Threatening people, intimidating people, instilling fear in people is not peaceful protest, it is against the law.

"Order must prevail"

The president stressed that Americans have the right to express their opinion freely: "We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent. The American people are heard. In fact, peaceful protest is in the best tradition of how Americans respond to consequential issues. But, — neither are we a lawless country. We are a civil society and order must prevail."

However, Biden stressed that "dissent must never lead to disorder or to denying the rights of others so students can finish the semester and their college education. There is a right to protest, but not a right to cause chaos. People have the right to get an education, the right to get a degree, the right to walk across a campus safely without fear of being attacked.”

When he spoke out against antisemitism, Biden added: “Whether it’s antisemitism, Islamophobia or discrimination against Arab Americans or Palestinian Americans, it’s simply wrong. There’s no place for racism in America. It’s all wrong. It’s un-American.”

"This is not a moment for politics but for clarity"

Biden also asked Americans not to politicize what happened, claiming that "it’s a moment for clarity. Throughout our history we have often faced moments like this, because we are a great, diverse, free-thinking and freedom-loving nation. At times like this, there are always those who are quick to score political points. But this is not a moment for politics but for clarity.”

The GOP has been very critical of his speech. Republicans are disappointed that he did not demand that organizers and participants be held responsible for their violent protests. They are also concerned that he refuses to deploy the National Guard.