Sports

MLB considers changing uniforms after criticism from players

At the beginning of the season, baseball players expressed their concern that the new pants were too transparent.

Toronto Blue Jays player | Cordon Press
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 30, 2024
1 minute read

Major League Baseball (MLB) is contemplating uniform changes following player complaints about the uniforms being too see-through. A memo distributed to players by the MLB Players Association revealed that the changes will occur no later than the beginning of the 2025 season.

The proposed alterations include enlarging the letters on the shirts and adjusting the pants so they are less transparent. 

"The union informed players of the coming changes in a letter that placed the blame on Nike and the debut of its Vapor Premier uniform, which was advertised for its superior performance but remains disliked by players," ESPN reported after obtaining the document that was sent to the players.

At the beginning of the season, players expressed their concern with the new uniforms. Deputy Executive Director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Bruce Meyer said he informed the MLB authorities that the new pants were uncomfortable. 

"We all liked what we had"

Additionally, players like Trea Turner explained that he felt better in the previous uniform. He claimed that "everyone" disagreed with the new uniforms.

"We all liked what we had. We understand business, but I think everyone wanted to keep it the same way, for the most part, with some tweaks here or there," Turner said in a statement reported by AP.

The official MLB website reported that the new uniforms had been planned for years. According to the league, they started working on making these changes six years ago. The website claims that the new design was made taking into consideration the opinions of the various teams and players. They want players to feel more comfortable so they can perform better.

