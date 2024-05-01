The point guard led the Sixers with 46 points and secured a sixth game in Phipadelphia.

(AFP/VOZ MEDIA) Tyrese Maxey's 46-point performance led the Philadelphia 76ers to a surprise 112-106 overtime victory against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, keeping them in the NBA playoff race, which sees Donovan Mitchell and his Cavaliers on the verge of eliminating the Magic.

Maxey led the Sixers from the brink of elimination in the fourth quarter, scoring crucial points that pushed the game into overtime and helped the team dominate, securing a Game 6 back in Philadelphia.

The Knicks, who led the best-of-seven series 3-1 until Tuesday, were one step away from sealing the deal with a hot Jalen Brunson helping the second seeds take a six-point lead with just 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

However, Maxey hit a three-pointer and with nine seconds left he made a sensational shot to send the game to overtime. In total, he scored 46 points.

a night to remember. 💭 pic.twitter.com/IVj9ofBcme — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 1, 2024

The Knicks regained the initiative and took a five-point lead in a euphoric Madison Square Garden. Again, Maxey and NBA MVP Joel Embiid had other plans, going on a 9-0 run to give the Sixers a 106-102 lead.

New York closed the gap to 106-106, but the Sixers came out ahead and distanced themselves again to seal the victory.

Maxey's 46 points included seven 3-pointers, while Embiid had a powerful triple double of 19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 rebounds.

Tobias Harris added 19 points for the Sixers, while Kelly Oubre Jr. he finished with 14. Brunson, for his part, led New York's scoring with 40 points.

"The season is at stake, we fought for 53 minutes and never gave up," Maxey said after the game.

The Sixers will have the opportunity on Thursday to even the series, which was 2-3, at home.

Mitchell leads Cavs

In another of Tuesday's playoff games, Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, 14 of them in the fourth quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers won 104-103 against the Orlando Magic to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Orlando had come back from 2-0 down in the series to tie it, Cleveland did its best to ensure that they will return to Orlando on Friday for Game 6 with a chance to win the series.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Bucks face Pacers

In the game that closed the action out this Tuesday, the injury-hit Milwaukee Bucks came back to life by beating the Indiana Pacers 115-92 to extend their series to game six.

At 1-3 and without their superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both injured, they seemed headed for a quick exit from the playoffs when Indiana took a 31-23 lead in the first quarter.

But the Bucks let loose in the second and third quarters and took control with a very favorable score 64-36.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis led Milwaukee with 29 points each, while Malike Beasley added 18.

Tyrese Haliburton was Indiana's leading scorer with 16 points.

Indiana will try to close the series that is now in its favor 3-2 on Thursday, in the sixth game to be played at the Pacers' home.