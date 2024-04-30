Champions League: Real Madrid holds its own against the Bavarian avalanche in Germany by salvaging a valuable 2-2

Bayern Munich almost won in a great second half, but Vinícius once again made a difference in the game and on the scoreboard. The series was left open and will be defined at the Santiago Bernabéu next Wednesday.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid showed off in a fantastic Champions League match with several interesting tactical nuances that came from the talent of the best footballers on the field: Kroos, Musiala, Vinícius, Kane and Neuer —the big names of the commitment—, were the protagonists of the dominance of the game and the score of a match that culminated with a tie at two goals each that left the team of Carlo Ancelotti strengthened ahead of the closing of the elimination match at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The development of the match, as is usual in the Champions League knockout rounds, was changeable, with both teams starring in moments of dominance and forcefulness in moments of pressure. Bayern, who took the field with a marked 4-2-3-1 with Musiala and Sané playing as wingers/connections on the right and left respectively, started the game with an astonishing, rhythmic and fun intensity, generating between three to four clear dangerous chances that from the first minute forced the intervention of goalkeeper Lunin to defend his goal.

However, as the German team wasted chances in those first minutes, the frenetic Bavarian pace became counterproductive, with many turnovers, inaccuracies and a desperation to score the first goal that generated Madrid’s growth at that point.

As is also usual in these Madrid games away from home, patience emerges as the main virtue of those led by Ancelotti. Instead of being overwhelmed by his rival's overwhelming pace, the “King of Europe” operates like an experienced chef who simmers everything slowly.

The standard bearer of this collective strategy was, once again, Toni Kroos, perhaps the best footballer of that first half, who began to generate passing circuits, ball circulation, and long possessions that led Bayern not only to slow down but to take a step back and, eventually, retreat.

Once Madrid settled in the rival field with the ball dominated, in practically the first dangerous action for the “merengue” team, the locals saw how the 0-1 was achieved in minutes.

Kroos stood in the central circle with the ball under control and detected a mischievous opportunity by Vinícius that left the South Korean Min-Jae speechless. The German midfielder’s pass, precise as few others, left Min-Jae halfway and the Brazilian facing Manuel Neuer. Finally, Viní Jr. did not forgive and made the goal.

¡¡GOL DEL REAL MADRID!! A los 23' PT aparece VINI para el 1-0 ante Bayern Munich. QUÉ PELOTA DE KROOS. 📺 Mirá la #UCL en #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/b0RQGvJAbV — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 30, 2024

From there, Bayern were confused. Madrid moved the ball and dominated the first half with patience, although the Germans had their chances, with some approaches from Sané and Musiala, who were evidently uncomfortable playing with a natural profile, and Kane, who had a free kick on the edge of the area that went past half a meter from the first post defended by Lunín. Even so, the visitors had the superiority on the field.

However, Tuchel, who had made the strange decision of pairing Musiala with Mendy on the right, modified the structure so that his most capable player began to play on the left against the weak point of the Spanish defense: Lucas Vázquez.

In this way, like Musiala, Sané had a changed profile. In addition, the Bavarian coach decided to release Goretzka, a physical and recovering midfielder, to put Guerreiro, a midfielder/full-back with great technique who changed the face of the German midfield.

Although the development could have been even more favorable to Madrid if Neuer had not saved a shot from Kroos with a spectacular save, the changes had an effect: Sané, in the 53rd minute, transported the ball diagonally from the right towards the area and hit a violent left foot shot that hit Lunín’s near post, making it 1-1. At that moment, the game changed again.

¡¡EMPATA BAYERN MUNICH!! Apareció Sané con un golazo para el 1-1 vs. Real Madrid en la #CHAMPIONSxESPN. 📺 Mirá la #UCL en #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/AhkZNPzQDY — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) April 30, 2024

Just two minutes later, Musiala, increasingly a protagonist, asked Vázquez to dance, who committed a clear penalty against the German soccer player. Harry Kane, who also began to influence the game more, changed the maximum penalty to 2-1, signaling a frantic comeback.

From there, Bayern was an avalanche. They created chances all over the attacking front and could have scored many more goals. If not for their lack of accuracy, Real Madrid would have suffered a severe punishment during their visit to Germany.

But Ancelotti, in a brave reading of the game, decided to change an inconsequential Bellingham and an exhausted Kroos to bring on Brahim and Modric. The changes worked. The Croatian gave Madrid another volume of play with surgical and dangerous passes, and the Spaniard made Rodrygo free himself from the right to position himself near Vini Jr. in the center lane.

It was precisely in that lane, after an excellent associated play between the Brazilian attackers, that Madrid made it 2-2.

Rodrygo, after a wall with Vini, got rid of Min-Jae, who knocked down the Brazilian with a clear grab that the referee did not hesitate to point out. Vinícius himself, who had lost a one-on-one against Neuer minutes before, did not miss the maximum penalty and made Madrid resist the Bavarian avalanche and take a valuable draw at home.