Society

Eric Adams announces the first National Urban Summit on Rats: 'The best way to defeat your enemy is to know them'

The measure is part of the New York City government's so-called "War on Rats."

Eric Adams
(Cordon Press)
SANTIAGO OSPITAL
May 17, 2024
1 minute read

New York is summoning rat experts to the National Urban Summit on Rats on Sept. 18 and 19. It is the first in the country's history, according to Mayor Eric Adams.

The Democrat assures that the meeting will be a new advance in the so-called "War on Rats." Adams said in a post on X: "The best way to defeat your enemy is to know them," words that seem to echo those of Chinese strategist Sun Tzu: "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles."

"New Yorkers may not know this about me — but I hate rats, and I’m confident most of our city’s residents do as well," the mayor said when announcing the measure. The idea, as he explained, is to bring together experts from all over the country, such as academic researchers and municipal pest control officials.

Kathleen Corradi, the city's first citywide director of rodent mitigation, also known as the "rat czar," said she was "proud" to host the meeting. "Despite being our closest urban counterparts, there is surprisingly limited research on urban rats and their management," she explained.

This latest initiative joins a barrage of measures by the city to combat the rat infestation that places it among the top three cities with the most rats in the nation, according to Orkin's ranking. The very creation of Corradi's position was one of these policies, which generated controversy due to her salary of $155,000 a year.

The rat infestation has long affected New York, sometimes producing episodes that attract the attention of the international press or that go viral on social media, such as the "donut rat."

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo de San Antonio.

Texas leads the resurgence of population in large cities after covid

Harvard willfully ignored concerns about antisemitism on campus, report reveals

Texas: fuertes tormentas en el área de Houston dejan cuatro muertos y más de un millón de persona

Texas: Strong storms in the Houston area leave four dead and more than a million people without power

El pateador de los Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker habla con los periodistas durante una sesión de prensa

Harrison Butker of the Kansas Chiefs criticizes Biden, shows his Catholic ideas and provokes rejection from the NFL: “His views are not those of the organization”

El hermano de Joe Biden (Joe Biden's brother) usó su nombre para promocionar una cadena de hospitales señalada por fraude

Biden administration formally moves to reclassify marijuana as a 'low risk' drug

¿Demasiado jóvenes para la cárcel? Los últimos casos que reabren el debate sobre la responsabilidad penal de los menores | Pexels

A member of the Venezuelan mega-gang Tren de Aragua who was wanted in Peru is arrested in New York

Paul Kessler, el hombre judío que murió después de recibir un golpe en la cabeza cerca de una manifestación a favor de Palestina en California.

A California university professor will be tried for involuntary manslaughter against a pro-Israel protester

Dallas Shuler, profesor arrestado por presuntos delitos sexuales contra menores

Police arrest Washington paraeducator who admitted to being "sexually aroused" by 11- to 15-year-olds

Homenaje al policía asesinado en Nueva York Jonathan Diller en un partido de la MLS.

Report: 194 officers murdered between 2021 and 2023, more than in any other three-year period in the last two decades